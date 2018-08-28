General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Gabelli started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Morningstar set a $19.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. UBS Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, MED raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

In other news, Director H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 191,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.04 per share, with a total value of $2,490,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.00. General Electric has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.39 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a positive return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

