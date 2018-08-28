GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 52,120 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,120 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $28,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,718,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,753,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after buying an additional 167,634 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period.

Shares of NEAR opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

