Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,236,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,933,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,936,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,439 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,579,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,290,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,300,000 after purchasing an additional 245,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,015,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,896,000 after purchasing an additional 57,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,825,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,839,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $74.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.27 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

