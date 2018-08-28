Global Financial Private Capital LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Global Financial Private Capital LLC cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,389,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,853,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,783,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,124 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,243,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,278 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,318,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,301,000. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $134.92 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $364.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.34.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

