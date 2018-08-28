Global Partners LP (GLP) Receives $18.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Global Partners in a report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE GLP traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $700.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Global Partners had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Global Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,118 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 50,527 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Global Partners by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 58,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Global Partners by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Global Partners by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 136,649 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 415.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 54,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP, a midstream logistics and marketing company, distributes gasoline, distillates, residual oil, and renewable fuels to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

