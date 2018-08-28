Global Ship Lease (GSL) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) has trended somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Ship Lease earned a coverage optimism score of -0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 47.8379000547292 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GSL stock remained flat at $$1.16 during trading on Tuesday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $63.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $1.94.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.01 million for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

