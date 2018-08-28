Globant (GLOB) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLOB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Globant from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Globant to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of GLOB opened at $62.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.60 and a beta of 0.54. Globant has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $63.17.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. Globant had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

