Globeflex Capital L P Raises Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,568 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.06% of Copa worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Copa by 36.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,543,000 after acquiring an additional 777,698 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Copa by 587.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 572,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 488,834 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Copa by 84.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 851,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 390,266 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at about $32,310,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Copa by 141.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Copa from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Copa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James raised Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

NYSE CPA opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.76. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $141.34.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $634.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Copa’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 75 destinations in 31 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 12, 2018, it operated a fleet of 101 aircraft comprising 81 Boeing 737NG aircraft and 20 EMBRAER-190s aircraft.

