Godaddy (GDDY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Godaddy to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

GDDY stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $42.19 and a 12 month high of $80.81.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.59 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Godaddy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Godaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $3,827,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,795,163.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $5,874,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,422.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,787,445 shares of company stock valued at $589,013,294. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

