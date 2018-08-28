Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GMLP. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Golar LNG Partners from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

GMLP stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $23.46.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 26.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 58.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the first quarter worth $252,000. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 88.3% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the second quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 53.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

