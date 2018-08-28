Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.80 on September 27th

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

Goldman Sachs Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs Group has a payout ratio of 12.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs Group to earn $25.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The investment management company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 EPS. research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.41.

In other news, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $1,945,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David M. Solomon sold 8,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $2,019,464.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

