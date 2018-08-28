Goosehead Insurance (GSHD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.80.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $318,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.