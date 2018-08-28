Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (GLDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,361,762 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the July 31st total of 1,723,263 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,564 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Lasse Petterson purchased 50,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 675,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,727.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 164.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 135.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 26,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 78.2% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 16,238 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 120.0% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLDD. BidaskClub upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $358.26 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 0.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dredging, and Environmental & Infrastructure. The Dredging segment is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

