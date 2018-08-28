Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 197,679 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,679 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $93,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $115.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 1 year low of $88.81 and a 1 year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Standpoint Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.