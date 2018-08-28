Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $83.24 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $83,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $105.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $73.69 and a fifty-two week high of $106.49.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In related news, SVP Daniel Skovronsky purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.22 per share, with a total value of $862,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $20,241,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,121,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,565,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,922,213 shares of company stock valued at $180,685,136. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

