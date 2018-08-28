Green Bancorp (GNBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank providing commercial and private banking services. It offers deposit accounts comprising demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The Company also provides loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection and letters of credit. It also provides a range of online banking solutions; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Green Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Green Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Green Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Green Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

GNBC opened at $24.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $914.05 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Green Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.15.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 million. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Bancorp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Green Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Green Bancorp by 218.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth $132,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the first quarter worth $152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Green Bancorp in the first quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

