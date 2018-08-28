Greenspace Brands (JTR) Price Target Lowered to C$1.90 at Laurentian

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) had its target price lowered by Laurentian from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Greenspace Brands from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

Shares of CVE JTR opened at C$0.88 on Friday. Greenspace Brands has a 1 year low of C$0.81 and a 1 year high of C$1.60.

Greenspace Brands (CVE:JTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$16.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.40 million. Greenspace Brands had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

In related news, insider Gregory Guyatt acquired 60,000 shares of Greenspace Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.13 per share, with a total value of C$67,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 88,500 shares of company stock valued at $96,740.

Greenspace Brands Company Profile

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells natural food products to consumers in Canada. It provides beef and pork products under Life Choices brand; grass fed dairy, such as milk, yogurt, sour cream, butter, and kefir under the Rolling Meadow Dairy brand; pet foods for cats and dogs under the Holistic Choice brand; Kiwi Pure, a grass-fed butter; macaroni and cheese products, and fruit based, nut free bars for kids under the Nudge brand; snacks under the Central Roast brand; organic juices under the Kiju brand; and organic baby and children's food products under the Love Child Organics brand.

