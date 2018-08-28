Greg Trojan Sells 16,993 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) CEO Greg Trojan sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,268,017.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, August 27th, Greg Trojan sold 26,979 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,013,982.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $75.18.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wedbush raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

