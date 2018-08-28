Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Nordstrom worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.79 and a 12-month high of $62.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 56.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.72.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sari sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $426,891.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,155.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,041,922. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

