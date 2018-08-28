Grimes & Company Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $209.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $251.34 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -14.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $580.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.68 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 14.50% and a negative return on equity of 703.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin acquired 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $242.12 per share, with a total value of $100,479.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,599.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacqueline Studer sold 475 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.98, for a total transaction of $99,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,604 shares of company stock worth $17,258,960. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. It operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

