Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 139,516 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 139,516 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,907,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645,741 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 73.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 124.0% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 32,722,548 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $362,239,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114,045 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13,914.0% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,029,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 561.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,985,121 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.91. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.63 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $98,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $445,050. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.48 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

