Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $519,000 Holdings in Sunoco LP (SUN)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth $594,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 2.6% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 778,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sunoco by 6,579.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 677,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 667,458 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Sunoco by 1,692.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $102,000. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on SUN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.02.

Shares of SUN opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Sunoco LP has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.11.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.10%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

