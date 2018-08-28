Growers International (GRWI) Price Reaches $0.23 on Top Exchanges

Growers International (CURRENCY:GRWI) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. Growers International has a total market capitalization of $274,261.00 and $605.00 worth of Growers International was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Growers International has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One Growers International coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00003257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Growers International

Growers International is a coin. Growers International’s total supply is 1,193,822 coins. Growers International’s official Twitter account is @growersintl and its Facebook page is accessible here. Growers International’s official website is growersintl.com/coin.

Growers International Coin Trading

Growers International can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growers International directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growers International should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Growers International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

