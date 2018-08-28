GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (AVAL) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.9108607909586 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AVAL stock opened at $8.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $9.51.

Get GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S alerts:

AVAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.