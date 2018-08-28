Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SUPV. Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

NYSE SUPV opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $444.56 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.82. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $33.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPV. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 1,425.9% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.