GSA Capital Partners LLP Decreases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 147.6% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $130,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $169,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,645.0% in the second quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $103.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 110.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $48,654.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,428.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $27,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,188 shares of company stock valued at $16,156,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Veeva Systems to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.65.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.