GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.97 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,594 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19,903.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 848,163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 843,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,461,226 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $300,238,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 193.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $112,061,000 after acquiring an additional 359,685 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 529,520 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $108,800,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 151.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 445,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,507,000 after acquiring an additional 268,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.53.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.61, for a total value of $1,161,330.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,539,315.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora acquired 33,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.20 per share, with a total value of $6,624,396.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,307,149 and sold 242,662 shares valued at $49,447,386. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.79. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $126.82 and a fifty-two week high of $227.49.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 4th. The network technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $567.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.79 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. Its platform includes Next-Generation Firewall that delivers application, user, and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats; Advanced Endpoint Protection, which prevents cyber-attacks that exploit software vulnerabilities on various fixed, mobile, and virtual endpoints and servers; and Threat Intelligence Cloud, which offers central intelligence capabilities, security for software as a service applications, and automated delivery of preventative measures against cyber-attacks.

