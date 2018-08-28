GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.02 Million Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (USAK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 1.03% of USA Truck worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAK. Strs Ohio bought a new position in USA Truck during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in USA Truck by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Truck during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of USA Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of USA Truck from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Truck currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $173.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.95 and a beta of 1.91. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.50 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.78%. sell-side analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc, a truckload carrier, provides general commodities transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload services as a medium to long-haul common carrier; and dedicated freight services.

