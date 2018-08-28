GSA Capital Partners LLP Increases Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URBN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 5,317.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,000,470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,571,000 after purchasing an additional 982,003 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $25,925,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,528,000 after buying an additional 555,116 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth $18,370,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,581,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,468,000 after buying an additional 469,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.77.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.19 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 19,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $891,205.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $2,167,725. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

