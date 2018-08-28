Gulden Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,114.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $11.76 million and approximately $159,114.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0285 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, LiteBit.eu, YoBit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00886252 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002873 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003598 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014122 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010624 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 475,007,740 coins and its circulating supply is 413,007,740 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Gulden Coin Trading

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Nocks, Bittrex, GuldenTrader, Bleutrade, YoBit, CoinExchange and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

