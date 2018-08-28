Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.25 million. Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Hain Celestial Group updated its FY19 guidance to $1.21-1.38 EPS.

Shares of Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAIN. Loop Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

