Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,667 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,849 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,996,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,710,836,000 after buying an additional 1,795,199 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,042,686 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $541,838,000 after buying an additional 446,071 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,327,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $439,064,000 after buying an additional 335,665 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 417.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,586,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $340,697,000 after buying an additional 4,507,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,491,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $334,922,000 after buying an additional 388,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sharon J. Bracken sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $40,073.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,986.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Blaser sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $965,796.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,883.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,840 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $66.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $66.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

