Harfst & Associates Inc. Invests $201,000 in Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stock

Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,103,552,000 after buying an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after buying an additional 247,339 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,795,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,010,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $191.53 and a 52-week high of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BDX shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.71.

Becton Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

