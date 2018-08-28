Harmony Gold Mining Co. (HMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on HMY. Macquarie cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 93,952 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMY stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of -1.96. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration and mining of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various other surface operations in South Africa. The company owns interests in the Hidden Valley, an open-pit gold and silver mine; the Wafi Golpu project in Morobe province; and the Kili Teke gold-copper exploration project in Papua New Guinea.

