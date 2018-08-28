Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) Holdings Reduced by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 230,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 134,735 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $8,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $3,809,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 113.9% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $584,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,086,000 after purchasing an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 13.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 416,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. ValuEngine lowered Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Imperial Capital lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hawaiian from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

Shares of HA stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.37.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $715.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

