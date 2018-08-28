Head to Head Analysis: Chimerix (CMRX) vs. Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Chimerix (NASDAQ: KPTI) and Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $4.49 million 44.61 -$70.98 million ($1.51) -2.76 Karyopharm Therapeutics $1.61 million 681.58 -$128.98 million ($2.81) -6.45

Chimerix has higher revenue and earnings than Karyopharm Therapeutics. Karyopharm Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chimerix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chimerix and Karyopharm Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 1 1 1 0 2.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Chimerix currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 91.85%. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $23.13, suggesting a potential upside of 27.62%. Given Chimerix’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Karyopharm Therapeutics has a beta of 3.69, suggesting that its stock price is 269% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Karyopharm Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -1,582.64% -34.94% -33.33% Karyopharm Therapeutics N/A -97.85% -75.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Karyopharm Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Chimerix beats Karyopharm Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. The company has license agreements with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of CMX157 for various antiviral indications; and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase 1/2 study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

