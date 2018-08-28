Head to Head Analysis: xG Technology (XGTI) & Iteris (ITI)

xG Technology (NASDAQ: ITI) and Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares xG Technology and Iteris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets xG Technology -64.36% -105.92% -51.52% Iteris -4.54% -10.36% -6.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares xG Technology and Iteris’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio xG Technology $47.82 million 0.15 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Iteris $103.73 million 1.63 -$3.52 million ($0.04) -127.50

Iteris has higher revenue and earnings than xG Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for xG Technology and Iteris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score xG Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Iteris 0 0 3 0 3.00

xG Technology currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 852.38%. Iteris has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 86.27%. Given xG Technology’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe xG Technology is more favorable than Iteris.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of xG Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Iteris shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of xG Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Iteris shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

xG Technology has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteris has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iteris beats xG Technology on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About xG Technology

xG Technology, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers advanced wireless communications solutions in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and rest of world. The company offers electronic news gathering, wireless camera, portable microwave, and fixed point to point systems for the broadcasting market; wireless camera systems and mobile radios for the sports and entertainment market; and wireless video solutions, including manned and unmanned aerial and ground systems, mobile and handheld receive systems, and transmitters for the government/surveillance market. It provides HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; Newsnet, a ENG operations that brings studio workflows directly to the field; ViewBack, a lightweight, low power and latency, and dual channel receiver-decoder that enables production, editing, and collaboration between camera operators and studio teams; and SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system designed for broadcast equipment in the field. In addition, the company offers mobile voice over Internet protocol and broadband data system, which utilizes an end-to-end Internet protocol system architecture; xMax now transportable broadband wireless system; CN5100 mobile hotspots; CN3100 vehicle modems designed to be installed inside or outside vehicles; CN3200 dual-band routing modem; CN1100 wireless access point; and CN7000 mobile control center. It markets its products through sales channels, including direct-to-end customer sales, network group sales, reseller/integrators, and original equipment manufacturers under the Integrated Microwave Technologies LLC, Vislink Communication Systems, and xMax brand names. xG Technology, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera. This segment also offers The SmartCycle Bike Indicator; Vantage systems with the PedTrax capability, which provides bi-directional counting and speed tracking of pedestrians; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; and VantageNext, VantagePegasus, VantageRadius, Velocity, SmartCycle, SmartSpan, and P-series products. Its Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based ITS systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment; and distributes real-time information about traffic conditions. This segment offers iPeMS, a transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The company's Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a agriculture solution. The company serves smart transportation, digital agriculture, municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers, and agronomists. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

