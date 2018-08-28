Head-To-Head Review: AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) & Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NYSE: RCUS) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMAG Pharmaceuticals $609.95 million 1.40 -$199.22 million ($5.71) -4.35 Arcus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcus Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMAG Pharmaceuticals 0 7 2 0 2.22 Arcus Biosciences 0 1 2 0 2.67

AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $23.18, suggesting a potential downside of 6.71%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.09%. Given Arcus Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcus Biosciences is more favorable than AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMAG Pharmaceuticals -36.87% -2.77% -1.13% Arcus Biosciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arcus Biosciences beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has an option agreement with Velo Bio LLC to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb/IIIa trial for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Bremelanotide, an investigational product for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, offer for sale, and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

