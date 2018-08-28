Head to Head Review: Companhia Paranaense de Energia (ELP) and PNM Resources (PNM)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE: PNM) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PNM Resources has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and PNM Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00 PNM Resources 5 6 0 0 1.55

PNM Resources has a consensus price target of $38.15, indicating a potential downside of 1.68%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia 8.03% 7.32% 3.44% PNM Resources 5.12% 8.58% 2.29%

Dividends

Companhia Paranaense de Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. PNM Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. PNM Resources pays out 54.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PNM Resources has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia $4.40 billion 0.30 $323.73 million N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.45 billion 2.14 $80.40 million $1.94 20.00

Companhia Paranaense de Energia has higher revenue and earnings than PNM Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia beats PNM Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Companhia Paranaense de Energia ? COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 17 hydroelectric plants, 12 wind plants, and 1 thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,024.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 2,698.3 kilometers of transmission lines and 196,951.2 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 394 municipalities in the State of Paraná and in the municipality of Porto União in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, Internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband Internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 39,377 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 812 kilometers in the State of Paraná. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,102 megawatts; and owned 3,200 miles of electric transmission lines, 6,063 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,828 miles of underground distribution lines, and 254 substations. It also owns and leases office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned 978 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,111 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,241 miles of underground distribution lines, and 116 substations. It also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 773,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.