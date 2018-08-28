Head-To-Head Review: Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL) & Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: ALRN) and Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Aileron Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol Gel Technologies N/A N/A N/A Aileron Therapeutics N/A -65.47% -57.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and Aileron Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol Gel Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aileron Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sol Gel Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. Given Sol Gel Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sol Gel Technologies is more favorable than Aileron Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sol Gel Technologies and Aileron Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol Gel Technologies $170,000.00 697.81 -$31.56 million ($5.02) -1.25 Aileron Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.60 million ($1.77) -1.27

Aileron Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sol Gel Technologies. Aileron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.3% of Sol Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.9% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Aileron Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sol Gel Technologies beats Aileron Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase IIb trial to treat AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It also develops next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

