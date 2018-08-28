Head-To-Head Survey: Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO) & OvaScience (OVAS)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ: OVAS) and OvaScience (NASDAQ:OVAS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and OvaScience’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $1.02 million 129.82 -$21.56 million ($7.45) -1.49 OvaScience $290,000.00 93.79 -$50.97 million ($1.32) -0.58

Catalyst Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than OvaScience. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OvaScience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Biosciences and OvaScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50 OvaScience 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catalyst Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.75, indicating a potential upside of 114.16%. OvaScience has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,873.68%. Given OvaScience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OvaScience is more favorable than Catalyst Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OvaScience has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and OvaScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences -2,983.40% -27.51% -25.68% OvaScience -11,175.59% -47.19% -42.13%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of OvaScience shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of OvaScience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Catalyst Biosciences beats OvaScience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing CB 2679d/ISU304, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis for development and manufacturing of the Factor IX products through Phase I/II clinical trials. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About OvaScience

OvaScience, Inc., a fertility company, discovers, develops, and commercializes fertility treatment options for women and families struggling with infertility worldwide. Its patented technology is based on the discovery about the existence of egg precursor (EggPC) cells to transform the treatment landscape for women's fertility. The company offers various fertility treatment options, including OvaPrime treatment to restore a woman's egg production by isolating a woman's own EggPC cells within her ovary to mature in vivo into healthy and fertilizable eggs; OvaTure treatment to mature EggPC cells into fertilizable eggs in vitro or outside the body by eliminating the need for hormone stimulation; and AUGMENT treatment to enhance the fertilization and pregnancy rates by using mitochondria from a woman's own EggPC cells. It also provides OvaXon for the prevention of inherited diseases for human and animal health. The company was formerly known as Ovastem, Inc. and changed its name to OvaScience, Inc. in May 2011. OvaScience, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

