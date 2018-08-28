Headinvest LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,096 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE UNP opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $103.41 and a 52 week high of $153.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 51.31% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.35.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.