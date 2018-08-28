Heico (HEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Heico (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Heico had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $465.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEI opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. Heico has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Heico alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Heico from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Heico in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Heico from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

In related news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 102,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $7,818,627.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $334,668.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,006.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,048 shares of company stock worth $10,439,596. 9.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.