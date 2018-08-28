Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) Position Reduced by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $101,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the first quarter worth $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $154,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $45.28.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. equities research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

