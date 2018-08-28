Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Announces Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise updated its Q4 guidance to $0.39 to $0.44 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $1.50-1.55 EPS.

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,467,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,574,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.48.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 190,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $3,038,044.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,554.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 352,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,464,498.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock valued at $71,507,782. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.05.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.