Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.39 to $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.74. 10,373,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,573,511. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

HPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Pivotal Research restated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.05.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 255,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $3,834,829.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,581.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 80,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $1,249,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,464,498.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,600,991 shares of company stock worth $71,507,782. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

