Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HIBB. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.64.

Shares of HIBB opened at $19.63 on Monday. Hibbett Sports has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.14). Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $101,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 61.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports in the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

