Highway (HIHO) Issues Earnings Results

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, RTT News reports. Highway had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Highway stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Highway has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%.

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

