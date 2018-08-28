Home Depot Inc (HD) Position Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,237,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,875,610,000 after purchasing an additional 604,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,207,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,863 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,180,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,550,423,000 after purchasing an additional 115,794 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,143,434,000 after purchasing an additional 230,769 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,919,857 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,121,990,000 after purchasing an additional 899,399 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, Director Stephanie Linnartz purchased 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $2,188,600.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $201.98 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $149.03 and a 1-year high of $207.60. The stock has a market cap of $230.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Loop Capital set a $187.00 price target on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.54.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

