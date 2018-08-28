Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (HST) Stake Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,558,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306,553 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $1,697,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $97,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 359.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,682,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,380 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,099,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,100 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 6,312.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,904,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,370,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HST opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 12.05%. analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.87.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 89 properties in the United States and six properties internationally totaling approximately 52,500 rooms.

